George Walton’s Caroline Conner, left, is The Tribune’s 2021 Player of the Year while Social Circle head coach Bryan Eades, right, is The Tribune’s 2021 Coach of the Year. Conner finished with 164 strikeouts and 1.43 ERA in the circle and a .356 average with 31 hits, 25 RBIs and three home runs at the plate which helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to 23-6 record and state runner-up finish. Eades guided his Lady Redskins to a region title and fourth place finish at state.