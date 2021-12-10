With the conclusion of the 2021 high school softball season The Walton Tribune is announcing its selections for the 2021 All-Walton County softball team and Walton County Coach of the Year.
Loganville finished with the most All-County selections in 2021 at nine. Walnut Grove was second with seven All-County selections. Social Circle finished third with four while George Walton finished with three selections. Monroe Area finished with one official selection, but had seven additional players honorably mentioned during the selection process.
Leading the All-County team is The Walton Tribune’s Coach of the Year, Bryan Eades. Eades helped lead his Lady Redskins team to a 22-8 record, the Region 8-A Public title and a fourth place finish at the state tournament in his first year at the helm of the program. The region title was Social Circle’s first since 2018.
Also leading the All-County team is George Walton Academy’s Caroline Conner, The Tribune’s 2021 Player of the Year. The Lady Bulldogs’ senior was instrumental to her teams success in the circle and at the plate. As pitcher, Conner finished the year with 164 strikeouts, a 13-3 record and a 1.43 ERA in 88 innings. At the plate, Conner batted .356 with 31 hits, 25 RBIs and three home runs. She was also named first team All-State for Class A-Private.
First team All-County selections consist of pitchers Taylor Tinsley (GWA), Shelby Coffey (LHS) and Macy Langley (SCHS), catcher Nova Wright (WGHS), first baseman Rivers Sampson (LHS), second baseman Brooklin Lippert (LHS), third baseman Gracie Folds (WGHS), short stop Cassie Boatright (WGHS) and outfielders Katie Plummer (LHS), Anna Waites (LHS) and Alyssa Cruz (WGHS).
The All-Walton second team consists of pitchers Jenna Yeary (WGHS), Grace Kendrick (LHS) and Madalyn Spinks (SCHS), catcher Emma Smith (LHS), first baseman Haley Caroll (WGHS), second baseman Kaylyn Scaffe (SCHS), third baseman Lindsay Lumsden (LHS), short stop Riley Wilson (GWA) and outfielders Megan Waites (LHS), Addalyn Perkins (MAHS) and Kaitlyn Johnson (WGHS).
Honorable mention selections include George Walton’s Hayden Stancil, Anslee Parrish, Leila Mathis, Ellie Woodson and Hannah McDonel; Loganville Christian’s Hannah Starling and Joey Kraus; Loganville’s MC Sorrell; Monroe Area’s Addison Ray, Maycee Stone, Ivy Harrison, Kyah Daws, Chloe Cryder, Khi Rather and Gracie Maddox; Social Circle’s Alexa Wykoff, Morgan Chambers, Gracie Jones, Halie Richardson, Avery Bedsole and Savannah Frachiseur and Walnut Grove’s Abby Miller and Hayley Knight.
The All-County team, Player of the Year and Coach of the Year are selected by a panel consisting of Tribune sports editor Brett Fowler, Proprietor Patrick Graham, Publisher David Clemons and correspondents David Johnson and Chris Bridges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.