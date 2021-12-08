The Atlanta Braves are getting out of the minor league baseball business.
Diamond Baseball Holdings has agreed to buy the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and other clubs in minor league baseball. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, which owns UFC, Professional Bull Riders and EuroLeague professional basketball.
The Braves announced the deals for its three affiliates Wednesday morning. DBH said it also plans to purchase the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves’ Single-A affiliate in North Augusta, South Carolina.
Gwinnett County got minor league baseball when the Braves moved their Triple-A affiliate — the final step before a player reaches the majors — to a new county-owned stadium in the spring of 2009. The Braves moved after being unable to reach a deal for a new stadium in Richmond, Virginia, where they had played since 1966.
The Gwinnett Braves became known as the Stripers before the 2018 season, in a bid to build a separate identity.
“The Gwinnett Stripers are excited to join Diamond Baseball Holdings, and proud to continue as the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves,” team Vice President and General Manager Erin McCormick said in a statement.
“Under the leadership of DBH, we will further our commitment to the creativity and innovation that make Coolray Field one of the best fan experiences in minor league baseball.”
In an email to fans, McCormick said the Stripers are staying at their Lawrenceville stadium and keeping their name and logo.
Gwinnett Stripers to Join Newly Formed Organization Diamond Baseball Holdings (@diamondbaseball)Read more: https://t.co/sitZXDHGTX pic.twitter.com/lWp1jGZvz1— Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) December 8, 2021
In addition to the Braves affiliates, DBH is purchasing the Iowa Cubs (AAA, Chicago Cubs), Memphis Redbirds (AAA, St. Louis Cardinals), Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (AAA, New York Yankees), Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A, Yankees) and San Jose Giants (Single-A, San Francisco Giants).
The Mississippi Braves are the Braves’ Double-A affiliate in Pearl, Mississippi, and the reigning champions of their league. The Rome Braves are a High-A club that moved to Floyd County from Macon in 2003.
Gwinnett finished 68-51 in the 2021 regular season, 8 1/2 games behind Durham and good for third place in the Triple-A East Southeast Division. The Stripers and Braves enjoy the longest-lasting relationship between a major league club and minor league affiliate in baseball, and it will continue through at least the 2030 season.
The GreenJackets only joined the Braves family last year, as part of a dramatic reshuffling of minor league baseball. The team had been an affiliate of the Giants before signing a 10-year professional development contract with the Braves effective 2021.
The team plays at SRP Park, part of a mixed-use development that opened across the Savannah River from Augusta in 2018.
Endeavor appointed Pat Battle as executive chairman of DBH and Peter B. Freund as CEO.
“We are excited to lead Diamond Baseball Holdings and create new opportunities for clubs and communities that play an essential role in cultivating America’s favorite pastime,” the men said in a statement.
“We will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority. Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades.”
The company said it is in “late stage negotiations” to buy other clubs.
