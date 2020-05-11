Georgia’s attorney general asked federal prosecutors to look into the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case.
Attorney General Chris Carr on Sunday made a formal request of the Justice Department for a “complete and transparent review.” The investigation would be led by Bobby Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Arbery, 25, was fatally shot while he jogged in a neighborhood outside Brunswick on Feb. 23. No arrests were made until May 7, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in to lead the case.
“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” Carr said. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”
The request to the Justice Department includes but is not limited to communications and discussions between the Brunswick and Waycross judicial circuits.
Shooting suspect Gregory McMichael formerly worked for the Brunswick district attorney’s office, and for the Glynn County police, so the Brunswick prosecutors asked to be recused from the case. Carr’s office said that request was made Feb. 27, and he appointed the Waycross Circuit district attorney. However, neither revealed the Waycross DA, George Barnhill, had already been advising the Glynn County police on whether to make arrests in the case.
Barnhill requested the appointment of another prosecutor on April 7, and Carr said at that time again failed to inform the attorney general’s office of prior involvement in the case or of actions “upon taking the case.”
Carr on Sunday said that the April 7 request didn’t mention that five days earlier, Barnhill issued a written opinion to Glynn police that no arrests should be made in the case, or that he had given “an initial opinion the day after the shooting.”
Carr’s office appointed the Atlantic Judicial Circuit district attorney, Tom Durden, on April 13. He requested the help of the GBI on Tuesday.
The GBI began its investigation Wednesday and arrested McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Rashawn Smith, 20, was arrested Sunday in Midway, Georgia, and charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts.