The On Stage community theater will hold auditions for the original comedy-drama “Distantly Social” on Wednesday and Saturday.
The live show will be presented six times in June and will showcase a light-hearted perspective of the pandemic through vignettes that capture our shared experience living life at a distance through video calls.
“From ‘arguments’ with technology, online first dates, to trying to stay sane in this new normal, ‘Distantly Social’ will make us laugh and appreciate our friends and family even more,” Marc Hammes, artistic director of On Stage, said.
The play was written by Paula Gerhardt, Amanda Rempee and Laura Griffin.
Auditions will be held at the theater, located at 215 High School Ave. in Monroe, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Actors may come any time during the audition dates and times. They must wear a mask to enter. Social distancing will be enforced, and actors may be asked to wait in their cars until called, if necessary. Auditions will last about 30 minutes.
There will be cold readings from the script. Actors should bring their calendars to note any rehearsal conflicts.
Ages are suggested at 16 and up. Actors will be cast as several characters in each story/act. On Stage will practice social distancing and follow COVID-19 procedures for the cast during rehearsals and performance.
The play will run at 8 p.m. June 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. for matinee performances on June 6 and 13.
Tickets are $20 and will go on sale beginning May 21. Credit cards may be used for online ticket purchases. Tickets are also available at Carmichael Drug in Monroe, which accepts only cash, checks or members’ vouchers.
Seating will be limited due to COVID-19. Patrons will be required to have a temperature check at the door and to wear a face mask during the entire performance. No exceptions. Patrons will be social distanced according to family/friend groups and assigned seats at the door.
More information is available at www.onstagewalton.org.
