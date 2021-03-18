MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will be under a wind advisory for much of the day Thursday.
West winds near 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected across north and middle Georgia.
The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The wind will increase behind the rain through this afternoon, so a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM. Occasional gusts over 30 mph can be expected, so hold onto your hats! #gawx 🌬️🎩👒 pic.twitter.com/Tm3adbrhfA— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 18, 2021
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City warned that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could result.
Wet soils may allow some trees to come down more easily.
Public schools in Walton County and George Walton Academy are doing digital learning days on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather, which never really materialized in the area. Loganville Christian Academy had a delayed start to its school day.
While storms weakened during the early morning hours, additional severe thunderstorms remain possible across east/southeast portions of the area through early afternoon! Storms will gradually clear from west to east through through then. #gawx pic.twitter.com/JBKrO1pxua— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 18, 2021
The forecast for the remainder of Thursday calls for decreasing clouds and showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, with a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.
Highs will reach the lower 70s and the chance of rain is 90%.
Expect windy conditions overnight with lows in the mid-40s.
Friday, the forecast calls for increasing clouds and highs in the lower 60s. West winds of 10-15 mph will shift to the north in the afternoon.
