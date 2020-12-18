In 10 years of covering high school sports, I’ve seen my fair share of upset parents lash out on social media. Sometimes their anger is justified, but more times than not the reaction is overboard for why someone is angry.
That was exactly the case on social media this week after Tuesday night’s Sweet 16 flag football matchup between Walnut Grove and Greenbrier.
If you havent already seen the video clip of what happened I’ll give you the abbreviated version: On the final play of the game as Greenbrier goes to take a knee and run the clock out, a Walnut Grove defensive player runs over a Greenbrier offensive player and knocks her into the Greenbrier quarterback. The GHS player laid on the field in obvious pain, which looked serious, but she soon walked off the field under her own power. The action by the Walnut Grove player was totally unacceptable and she was promptly ejected from the contest.
However, that’s where the overboard reaction from the Greenbrier faithful really began.
I won’t get into all the inappropriate things I heard directed at Walnut Grove players from the GHS student sections during the game. I’ll chalk that up to normal student section stupidity. But I digress.
After the incident GHS fans and coaches were fired up. In the heat of the moment I can totally understand, so I’ll excuse the one GHS coach running across the field to try and confront the Walnut Grove player and I’ll even ignore the fans that directed obscenities at WG fans as they left the stadium.
What I won’t ignore was the cyberbullying the Walnut Grove player received after one Augusta TV news station posted a clip of the incident on Twitter.
Some of the comments from grown adults were sickening, such as one man going as far to say “Somebody should of slap that (obscenity for a female dog).”
Another person said she was going to make it her mission to make sure the Walnut Grove player “doesnt have the chance to hurt anyone in the future” and proceeded to launch an all out offensive to try and get said player’s college softball scholarship rescinded.
Look, I get that the Walnut Grove player’s actions were way out of line. She will be punished for that both on the field and off. But it’s ridiculous the amount of hate she received from adults that should know how to act.
If I were an administrator at Greenbrier High School, yes, I’d be upset about what happened on the field, but I’d also be ashamed of the way adults and parents connected to Greenbrier High School have acted towards a 16-year old girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.