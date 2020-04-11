MONROE, Ga. — Easter could be a stormy day in Georgia and the Southeast.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast during the day, and the National Weather Service said there is an enhanced risk for most of north and middle Georgia from Sunday afternoon into late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
A storm is possible before 2 p.m., with showers between 2-3, then more storms possible after 3 and into the evening. The chance of rain for Walton County is 80%, the weather service in Peachtree City said.
Overnight, storms could be severe and might produce heavy rainfall.
The weather service said there are moderate to high risks of damaging winds and tornadoes and a moderate risk of flooding.
With the highest risk for tornadoes and damaging winds after dark Sunday night, prepare now! Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and a safe place to seek shelter!
Rain will last into midmorning Monday.