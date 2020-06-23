As one of the three Georgians who signed the Declaration of Independence, George Walton’s name appears on many institutions across the state — including his namesake county (and its newspaper, The Walton Tribune).
There’s also one of the largest high schools in the state, Walton High in Cobb County. Students there want to see that name changed, though, in the wake of a national discussion about race.
Walton was a native of Virginia who moved to Savannah in 1769, studied the law and was admitted to the bar in 1774. Soon he became involved with the Continental Patriot Party.
Along with Button Gwinnett and Lyman Hall, Walton signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
He was elected as a delegate to the Continental Congress and served off and on from 1776-81. Walton was governor of Georgia in 1779-80 and again in 1789-90.
Walton also served three terms as a Superior Court judge, was chief justice of the state and was appointed to the U.S. Senate in the late 18th century.
He died in 1804.
The petition — which had 2,413 signees as of Tuesday morning — said Walton “was a white supremacist” from a family that owned slaves, and who worked at “stripping Native Americans time and time again of their land.”
Joseph Fisher, a Walton High student, started the petition.
“As a Black student at Walton High School, every day that I am on campus I feel hate and oppression from the student body and the administration,” Fisher wrote. “I am constantly gaslighted and singled out for my experiences as a person of color, made fun of or the subject of jokes based on the color of my skin.”
It was not entirely clear if George Walton owned slaves. He did negotiate a treaty with the Cherokees in Tennessee in 1783.
A second petition in Cobb County seeks to remove the name of Joseph Wheeler, a Confederate general, from another high school.
“If it is important to our students, it is important to us,” Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week.
“We are aware of both petitions and are listening to students who have strong feelings about this topic.”
