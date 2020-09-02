FORSYTH, Ga. — A man wanted in Walton County was stopped on Interstate 75 and said he was on his way to Illinois “to shoot a rap video.”
The July 3 encounter was recently detailed in The Telegraph of Macon.
A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy stopped the Chevrolet Malibu on I-75 because an in-car computer hit on the car belonging to a wanted man. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Illinois, was wanted on the Walton County warrant.
The deputy noted an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car, where deputies found about 1.5 ounces of marijuana and a handgun, as well as about $15,000 in cash.
The man said he got $100 in cash back every time he went to Walmart and had received a large amount of back pay from being unemployed. Deputies seized the money and charged the driver on a gun possession charge.
