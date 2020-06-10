SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Douglas Sanders has not been seen since he disappeared from his personal care home in March.

Police said family members have tried contacting the owners of The House of Ezra Ministries on Tullamore Circle but have not received cooperation.

Sanders, 57, had several medical conditions which require constant medical care. He is black, is about 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has a distinctive cyst on his forehead.

If you have information on the case, call police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Cite case No. 20-042564.