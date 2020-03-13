State officials believe Gov. Brian Kemp’s actions Friday to declare a public health emergency were a first in Georgia history.
Within minutes of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency, Kemp said he would follow suit for the state as of Saturday morning.
The state of emergency frees resources for health and emergency management officials across Georgia as they respond to the widening impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
Kemp said he would call for a special session of the General Assembly at 8 a.m. Monday. Legislators suspended their regular session Friday morning.
“At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services,” Kemp said in a statement late Friday afternoon.
He suggested people contact their local public health office or official sources such as the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the Georgia Department of Public Health, for guidance on decision-making.
“Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus,” Kemp said. “Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead.”