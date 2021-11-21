MONROE, Ga. — A Social Circle man died after his car ran off the highway and struck a power pole overnight.
Rodricus Kentrell Kelly, 44, was driving a gray Ford Fusion south on state Route 11 near Pleasant Valley Road when he tried to go through a left curve.
The car left its lane and went off the west shoulder of the road. The car continued off the west shoulder and its right side hit a power pole.
The car overturned and came to a rest on its top, facing north.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said alcohol impairment was suspected. The Walton County coroner’s office pronounced Kelly dead at the scene.
The effect on the utility poles caused the highway to remain closed into the early morning hours Sunday. The Georgia Department of Transportation was detouring traffic at Criswell Road Southeast and Whitney Road.
Walton County Fire Rescue also responded.
