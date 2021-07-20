MONROE, Ga. — Much of north Georgia is under a flash flood watch until Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded a watch area to include most of metro Atlanta, including Walton County, until 10 p.m.
A stationary front draped across the area will bring periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through Tuesday evening. New rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, with some locally higher amounts.
The area already has received 1.5 to 4 inches of rain, with some spots getting up to 5 inches, since Monday morning.
With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas.
In the Athens area including Walton County, showers will be likely Tuesday morning with thunderstorms likely. Expect showers in the afternoon and highs reaching the upper 70s.
The chance of rain is 80%.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday evening, then a chance of showers and storms after midnight. Lows will dip into the upper 60s.
Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-80s.
