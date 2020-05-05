MONROE, Ga. — A fifth Walton County resident has died of COVID-19, the state said Tuesday.
Added to the rolls of victims of the pandemic was a 65-year-old man with underlying health conditions, the Department of Public Health reported.
All five local residents who have died of the illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak have been men, and all but one now was confirmed to have underlying health issues.
The victims were men ages 74, 75, 87, 56 and now 65. Only for the 74-year-old man is it unknown if a previous health issue was a factor.
As of 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, Georgia had 29,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak hit in March, requiring 5,574 hospitalizations.
Some 1,258 residents have died of the illness.
Walton County has seen 136 confirmed cases with 21 people hospitalized.
The Georgia Department of Community Health has reported four deaths at long-term care facilities in Walton County, including one at Park Place Nursing and Rehab in Monroe for the first time on Monday.
Three patients at The Pearl at Loganville, a memory care facility, have died.
It’s unclear if the deaths in long-term care facilities match the death count by county provided by the DPH. A spokeswoman said that agency tries to attribute deaths by the person’s county of residence when possible.