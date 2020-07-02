MONROE, Ga. — EMA Director Carl Morrow met an Infectious Control Team on Thursday from A Troop, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry, led by Capt. Sam Jerome in Walton County to assist in sterilizing and cleaning public buildings.
The Georgia National Guard has been providing ICT support since April to help suppress COVID-19 in the state. County officials said they appreciate their service in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the state of Georgia and helping Walton County keep citizens and employees safe during this time.
Walton County government buildings are being cleaned as a precaution to Walton County employees testing positive for COVID-19. At this juncture, there is no reason to believe that those conducting business at the Walton County Government Building have been exposed, public information officer Patrice Broughton said.
The Georgia Department of Health will be conducting contact tracing for those who tested positive and will alert those who may have been in contact with those individuals.
Broughton said the goal of Walton County government is to provide citizens with as much information as possible. If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact her at 770-267-1979 or Morrow at 770-267-1336.
