MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice announced his annual Service Academy Day scheduled for Aug. 29 will include extra health and safety measures.
The event, designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the nation’s five military service academies, will take place on the campus of Georgia Military College.
Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. for an informational program beginning at 10 a.m. All attendees — including parents or guardians, teachers, students, and siblings — must preregister by emailing GA10Noms@mail.house.gov by Aug. 25.
“Attending a United States service academy is a great responsibility and privilege,” Hice said.
“These institutions are designed to equip, train, and inspire the next generation of military officers. It’s a highly competitive process. That’s why it’s important to me that I host an in-person informational event that answers student questions while maintaining appropriate protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”
