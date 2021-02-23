MADISON, Ga. — The four-county Joint Development Authority voted to approve a new bond issuance, signaling another large business project at Stanton Springs.
The JDA of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties approved a $42 billion bond issuance and is working on a purchase and sale agreement with a company legally known as Baymare.
The last big project there, Facebook Newton Data Center, was hailed as the largest economic investment in state history.
“We’ve been working with a new company, going under the name Baymare,” Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County and the lead economic developer for the JDA, said.
He could not confirm or deny the bond was another development for Facebook, which used the name Morning Hornet LLC when it came to Stanton Springs in 2018, or Takeda, which was the first occupant of Stanton Springs.
Baymare is not based in Georgia, but Short said it has a Georgia presence.
“That bond resolution is to support their development,” he said. “It’s a pretty significant development. We also approved the purchase and sale agreement of the property today, along with that bond resolution.”
Short did say the deal includes the purchase of more than 600 acres the JDA owns. That means the JDA would be selling the majority of land it still holds in the park.
The deal is expected to be finalized in late March.
The four counties joined around the turn of the century to create the 1,620-acre Stanton Springs site near the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. 278. Although the project straddles the crossing of Morgan, Newton and Walton counties, Jasper County also invested.
Newton and Walton counties invested 37.5% stakes in the project, Morgan County 15% and Jasper County 10%.
After years of recruitment efforts, Baxter International chose the site for a biopharmaceutical plant in 2012. It opened in 2018 and is now home to a Takeda Pharmaceuticals facility that is more than 1 million square feet.
But the Facebook deal in 2018 — using the name Morning Hornet until Facebook was announced as the project — was the big payoff. The sale to Morning Hornet allowed the investing counties to repay their debt.
The $42 billion investment was to create 250 jobs at the data center, which sits on the Newton County side of Shire Parkway.
The JDA board distributed $2.5 million to its four counties in June 2018, including $937,500 to Walton County. The money helped the county avoid a property tax rate increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.