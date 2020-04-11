MONROE, Ga. — For the second time in three days, a busy Walton County business was robbed in daylight hours.
Monroe police were called to the Dollar General at 1526 S. Broad St., where at about 4 p.m. Saturday a man pushed the cashier and took $311.54 from the cash register.
The Police Department asked for the public’s help to find the suspect. He’s believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s. In surveillance video, he was wearing a green and white jacket, black baseball cap and black and white shoes.
He was a light-toned black man who is bald.
If you have information, call Monroe police at 770-267-7576.
Loganville police are investigating a robbery of Walgreens, 4398 Atlanta Highway, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. In that case too, a black man jumped over the counter and took money from the register.