MADISON, Ga. — A tornado warning has been issued for east central Walton County.
The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday and also covers south central Oconee and northern Morgan counties.
At 8:23 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado and was located over Apalachee in Morgan County and moving north at 30 mph.
Tornado Warning including Madison GA, North High Shoals GA, Bostwick GA until 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1UmxKLMENu— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) August 17, 2021
Locations in the warned area include Madison, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Good Hope and Bishop, as well as the communities of Farmington and Apalachee.
A tornado watch remains in effect for Walton and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning.
