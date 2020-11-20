LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Fifteen people at Loganville High School have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That is the largest single-school outbreak reported by the Walton County School District this year.
The district had 26 new cases for the week out of 13,929 students and 2,023 employees. There were 269 students in preventive quarantine as a result of new cases, per Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
The district’s policy since returning to in-person learning in August has been to release numbers weekly about COVID-19 cases, but only in aggregate. School-specific numbers have been released if there are 10 or more cases on one campus, which has happened just once.
Ten students at Youth Middle School near Walnut Grove tested positive according to the district’s Aug. 28 report. That week, there were 23 new cases across the district and 198 people in quarantine.
Social Circle City Schools reported no new cases between Monday and Friday in the district that has 1,850 students and 253 employees.
There were 12 new cases of students and/or staff members going into preventive quarantine.
Georgia is approaching 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in March. There had been nearly 8,570 deaths as of Thursday.
Walton County had 195 new cases in the past two weeks, bringing the total to 2,629.
There had been 75 deaths here as of Thursday, according to the DPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.