MONROE, Ga. — David Perdue will make it two visits by senators in two days as the campaign winds toward Election Day.
Perdue, R-Ga., will visit Monroe at noon Saturday on a bus tour. He’ll visit the Pot Luck Café at 117 N. Midland Ave. The visit coincides with Fall Fest in downtown Monroe.
A campaign official said Perdue will be joined by other Republican candidates including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro, state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens and state Rep. Bruce Williamson of Monroe. All are on the ballot Tuesday running for reelection.
Perdue is in a particularly tight race as he seeks a second term in Washington. He’s running against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
A poll released Wednesday by New Jersey’s Monmouth University Polling Institute, conducted Friday through Tuesday, showed the race a dead heat.
Ossoff narrowly leads Perdue, 49% to 46%, well within the poll’s margin of error. Perdue was 6 points up on Ossoff in two previous surveys Monmouth released last month and back in July.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who’s running to keep her seat and serve out the term of former Sen. Johnny Isakson, will be in Monroe at noon Friday. She’ll appear at the Historic Walton County Courthouse on a bus tour of her own along with Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Perdue was in town earlier this month, speaking to the Walton County Republican Party on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.