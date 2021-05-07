SANDY SPRINGS — For six innings it looked as if Loganville’s quest for a fourth straight Class AAAAA title would come to an end.
But after being down 7-2 heading into the 7th inning, Loganville produced a comeback for the ages to beat Region 6-AAAAA champion North Spring 11-8 in a decisive Game 3 at Gene Gelder Field in Sandy Springs to keep the hope of a state title alive.
“They never quit,” head coach Jeff Segars said. “It was a total team effort.”
Playing as the away team, Loganville got on the board first when Brocker Way drove in Chan Haulk. However, North Springs pumped out five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a commanding lead. The Spartans added another in the third.
Heading into the sixth, Segars pulled his team together and said “We’ve got two cracks at it. Let’s make it happen.”
Loganville took the words to heart and started to turn the corner.
In the top of the sixth, Jackson Chizek drove in a Loganville run in the sixth to make it a four-run game, but North Springs answered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
However, Daniel Braswell got things going again for the Red Devils in the seventh with a rope to right center that drove in Mavin Farmer. That prompted the Spartans to make a pitching change.
Bad idea on the Spartans’ part.
First pitch, Jackson Daniel blasts a three-run homer that instantly put life back the Red Devils dugout and swung the momentum their way.
“He hammered it,” Segars said of Daniel’s homer. “He hit a couple of really good balls in the first two games that looked like they could go, but the ball just doesn’t carry at this field. But he really got on that one.”
Even more wild was how the contest was tied. With a runner on first, North Springs tried the hidden ball trick. However, the pitcher had already stepped back on the rubber, resulting in the umpire calling a balk awarding Riley Cruce, home plate from third base.
Loganville then added the go-ahead run when Farmer grounded into a fielder’s choice that drove in Haulk.
North Spring once again answered in the bottom half of the inning, but could only plate one run and forced an extra inning.
But the extra frame was all Loganville needed to put the nail in the coffin.
Loganville put up three runs on three straight hits as Haulk singled to drive in Cooper Kennedy, Chizek singled to drive in Braswell and Way grounded out while driving in Cruce.
Cooper Johnson closed out the eighth with two strikeouts and a fly out to seal the win for the Red Devils.
Loganville, looking to become the first team since Richmond Academy to win four straight state titles, now has to travel to Hamilton to face Harris County in the Elite Eight. The winner will advance to face the winner of the St. Pius X vs. Wayne County series. Games 1 and 2 of the doubleheader are scheduled for Monday afternoon.
