April is considered the peak month for stormy spring weather in Georgia. This is the time residents should be prepared for severe thunderstorms and even tornados to form.
“Advance warning is the most powerful preparedness tool for severe weather,” states the Georgia Emergency Management Agency website. “Every family should have multiple methods for receiving severe weather alerts, including at least one with an audible alert to wake you in the middle of the night if necessary.”
GEMA suggests uploading several weather alert apps to a smartphone, watch television weather forecasts or listen to weather updates on AM/FM radio, or receive emergency messages through an authorized government’s Wireless Emergency Alert.
Walton County uses CivicReady, a mass notification system that sends emergency and routine messages to residents.
“Walton County does use CivicReady to alert our citizens of severe weather warnings such as tornadoes and thunderstorms,” said Carl Morrow, Walton County EMA director. “When the national weather service center pushes out these warnings for our area they automatically are pushed through CivicReady which alerts anyone who has signed up. The citizen can decide how they wish to receive these messages such as text, phone call, email or all three. They have the option to set up their account how they choose. They can find the link to register on the county website https://www.waltoncountyga.gov/ and select sign up for notifications.”
Morrow also advises Walton County residents to purchase a NOAA weather radio.
“These radios can alert citizens of the same approaching dangers,” he said. “Weather radios are used in the home or office and are not mobile like CivicReady, but still provide the needed information.” Walton County EMA is constantly looking at ways to improve public warnings by keeping up with technology, Morrow said.
CivicReady also notifies county residents about missing persons and evacuations.
Social Circle Fire Chief Ken Zaydel said his city has a siren system, with four sirens located in various spots across town. Zaydel said there is a siren located off of Cannon, one on Fairplay Drive, on Alcova behind the high school and another in downtown.
“They are only sounded for a tornado warning and Tuesdays at noon we do a weekly audio test,” Zaydel said.
Zaydel also urges residents to use the county’s CivicReady system.
Monroe city officials discussed looking into the cost of purchasing sirens at a regular council meeting in early March. Monroe City Council members asked Fire Chief Andrew Dykes to research siren models and prices.
Loganville residents can opt into the CodeRed alert system if they wish. That link can be found on the city’s website loganville-ga.gov.
For more information on storm preparedness, visit gema.georgia.gov.
