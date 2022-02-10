MONROE, Ga. — The Joint Development Authority has called a special meeting for Friday morning to discuss buying land.
Members of the authority are expected to go behind closed doors once the meeting begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
State law allows private meetings by public organizations in certain circumstances, including discussion of land purchases, or to talk with legal counsel about pending litigation.
Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties invested in the JDA and representatives of those four counties make up its board. The JDA owns the Stanton Springs development off Interstate 20 near Social Circle which houses Takeda Pharmaceuticals and a Facebook data center.
Gov. Brian Kemp in December announced California-based Rivian Inc. would build an electric vehicle plant on a second large property the JDA owns in Morgan and Walton counties, at the northeast corner of the I-20 and U.S. 278 interchange.
The Rivian project is estimated at about $5 billion with employment of about 7,500, but a vocal group of opposition has arisen, particularly in the Rutledge area of Morgan County.
(1) comment
Got to give them credit for leaning in further to the perception of corruption that has come up around this whole deal. I wonder if anyone from Rivian is in town?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.