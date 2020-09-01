MONROE, Ga. — After a two-week delay, high school football kicks off in Georgia this week.
The season gets off to a big start Friday locally as the county’s oldest rivalry is renewed. Monroe Area will play host to Loganville. It’s the 39th meeting between the two.
The fan experience will be a bit different due to the pandemic. At games where Walton County School District schools are playing host, fans are “strongly encouraged” to wear masks and expected to practice social distancing between groups from households.
The district provided this information on safety measures put in place due to the pandemic:
Safety information
- Masks are strongly encouraged for all
- Social distancing between non-household relatives is expected
- Spectators will not be allowed to visit with athletes, cheerleaders or band members during an event
- Fans will not be permitted to enter the playing area before, during or after an event
- Middle-school aged children and younger must be accompanied by a paying adult
- Athletes and coaching personnel for both home and away teams will be screened for any signs of illness prior to arrival per Georgia High School Association guidelines
- Bands will be seated on the field in their respective end zones to allow for more space in the stands and additional space between student performers
- Student-athletes including band members and cheerleaders will utilize bathroom facilities specifically designated for their use during the event
- Sideline personnel will be limited to players, trainers, coaches and staff. (No alumni)
- Press box space will be limited
- Ensuring players are able to safely access water on the field during games has been a top priority
Tickets
- Limited capacity to accommodate social distancing
- $8 per ticket
- Presale and digital tickets may be offered depending on the school's availability
Concessions
- All servers will wear masks and gloves
- Grilled items will be individually wrapped
- All condiments will be in packet form
