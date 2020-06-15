4:24 p.m. UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Rockdale, southwestern Walton and northern Newton counties until 5 p.m.
At 4:22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Haynes Creek Nature Center in Conyers and moving south at 25 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Conyers GA, Covington GA, Oxford GA until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gWfSMVZ8pp— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 15, 2020
The storm warning area includes Conyers, Covington, Loganville, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Between and Jersey, as well as the Georgia International Horse Park and the Youth community.
MONROE, Ga. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Walton County.
At 4:01 p.m. Monday, the weather service said a radar-indicated storm could bring 60 mph winds and quarter-sized through the area.
The warning also includes southeastern Gwinnett County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lawrenceville GA, Monroe GA, Loganville GA until 4:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PTbBUxmg94— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 15, 2020
Hail damage to cars is expected, the weather service warned.
Areas in the path of the storm include Loganville, Monroe, Walnut Grove, Between, Grayson and Jersey, plus the communities of Campton, Bold Springs and Youth.
