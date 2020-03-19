The second COVID-19 patient housed at Hard Labor Creek State Park has been allowed to leave.
The Morgan County government announced the patient’s move Thursday night.
State officials opened a portion of the park near Rutledge as a place to house patients who for whatever reason couldn’t quarantine at their home but were not sick enough to require hospitalization.
The first patient, taken to one of seven trailers put on a locked down portion of the site, was allowed to leave after a few days.
No new patients are expected at the park, county officials said.
Georgia had 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, but none in Morgan County where the park is located. No Walton County residents were confirmed to have tested positive either.