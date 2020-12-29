JERSEY, Ga. — State troopers and local first responders are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on Alcovy Station Road near McGarity Park.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. One person was flown from the scene and at least one other injury was reported.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton EMS also responded.
A report from troopers was not immediately available.
