MONROE, Ga. — A state grant will help On Stage work with the Monroe-Walton County Library to present a monthly online program for children.
“Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood” features the On Stage artistic director, Marc Hammes, a Monroe resident who is an actor and writer.
The show debuts Saturday on the theater’s YouTube channel and social media sites.
The monthly program, which will air on the first Saturday of every month, is free to view and geared toward preschool and elementary-aged children.
“‘Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood’ brings our favorite children’s books to life through drama games, pantomime and play, all from the safety of your home,” Hammes said.
“Young actors will have the opportunity to perform and explore the characters, themes and literary devices of several of our most beloved children’s stories with ‘Mr. Marc.’ And each show will feature a local visitor and/or local destination.”
The first book “Mr. Marc” will share is “I’ll Walk With You” by Carol Lynn Pearson and Jane Sanders.
“We are grateful to On Stage for ensuring that Children in Walton County have access to performing arts,” Monroe-Walton librarian Blake Peters said. “Marc and the program visitors are sure to entertain and educate at the same time.”
On Stage recently received a Vibrant Community grant from the Georgia Department of Economic Development Georgia Council for the Arts.
