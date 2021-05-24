PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta will be under a Code Orange air quality alert again Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division has issued the Code Orange alert for the 20-county metro area, including Walton County.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
Tuesday in the Athens area including Walton County, expect sunny conditions with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds will be 5-10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions with lows in the mid-60s and light and variable winds.
Highs should be back in the lower 90s Wednesday.
The high reached 90 on Monday at the Winder airport.
