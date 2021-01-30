Shane Davis, the Walton Tribune’s 2020 Coach of the Year, has resigned as the head football coach at George Walton Academy.
George Walton officials sent an email to The Tribune early Saturday morning confirming the news.
“George Walton Academy will launch a search for a new head football coach as Shane Davis has announced his resignation effective immediately,” The statement read. “GWA thanks Coach Davis for his service and wishes him well as he pursues other opportunities.”
The move comes after the school reportedly suspended Davis in December leading to an online petition with more than 1,000 signatures by players and parents asking GWA officials to reinstate the coach.
When asked about Davis’ suspension, the school said that it didn’t comment on personnel matters.
Davis was 15-8 in two seasons with the Bulldogs including a trip to the Elite Eight this past season. His 2020 team ended the regular season with a top 10 ranking by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. George Walton’s only losses were to region foes Prince Avenue Christian, the eventual state champion, and Athens Academy. Both schools also ended the regular season in the top 10.
Prior to his tenue at George Walton, Davis served as the strength and conditioning coach at Grayson. GWA athletic director Mark Whitley hired Davis in the winter of 2018 as the school’s strength and conditioning coach, football offensive coordinator and football assistant head coach under longtime head coach Don Williams.
Williams retired after the 2018 season, giving way to Davis.
Davis spent nine years at the Barrow County school and compiled a 48-59 record with four playoff appearances and a region title before resigning after the 2014 season. He then joined Jeff Herron’s staff at Prince Avenue in 2015 and followed Herron to Grayson in 2016 when the Rams won the class AAAAAAA state title.
He’d previously been an assistant at Monticello, Morgan County, Oconee County and Elbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.