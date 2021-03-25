MONROE, Ga. — Walton County and points to the north and west will be under a tornado watch into early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for 39 north Georgia counties, in effect until 2 a.m. Friday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia until 2 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/fhyRogjghp— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 25, 2021
Storms have raked the South in the past several hours and at least five people are dead in northeast Alabama from a tornado that tracked from west of Tuscaloosa into the Rome, Georgia, area before finally dissipating.
Damage reports
The deaths were reported in Ohatchee, Alabama, which is about 105 miles west of Atlanta. Several homes were destroyed.
After the storms passed into Georgia, more damage was reported in the Rome area with quarter-sized hail and multiple trees down in Polk and Paulding counties.
Forecast
In the Athens area including Walton County, showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and likely after midnight.
Lows will be in the lower 60s with southwest winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 60%.
Friday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny conditions with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s with west winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of rain is 40%.
Friday night, expect a partly cloudy sky with a 20% chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
