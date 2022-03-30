GOOD HOPE, Ga. — No one was hurt when a shop building caught fire Wednesday night.
It happened in the 3700 block of Chandler Road. Walton County Fire Rescue and the Monroe Fire Department responded at about 6:40 p.m.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the shop building was fully involved in flames when the first personnel arrived. He said a vehicle stored inside the building also caught fire.
“Both the building and the contents were a total loss,” League said.
