A paramedic from Monroe was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Georgia while taking supplies to help Louisiana hurricane victims.
Logan James Wade, 32, was killed when he and a co-worker, Nick Daniel, stopped to help the victim from a crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
It happened about a mile south of the Kia Boulevard exit in West Point.
The driver of a Kia Forte went off the road and hit the cable barrier in the median. The paramedics parked their box truck on the shoulder and walked across the highway to help.
As they assessed her injuries on the driver’s side of the Kia, the driver of a Dodge pickup truck ran into the back of the car, causing it to slam into Wade and Daniel.
Both Wade and Daniel were taken to a hospital in LaGrange.
The driver and passenger of the Dodge were flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
In a statement, AMR of DeKalb County said Logan and Daniel were taking supplies to teams deployed after Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana on Aug. 29.
Chris Valentin, a regional director of AMR, said Daniel sustained minor injuries.
As of noon Monday, 16 people had died on Georgia roads during the long Labor Day weekend.
