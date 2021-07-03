OXFORD, Ga. — Emory University will name a building on the Oxford College campus after one of its most prominent alumni, the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.

Johnson served as a Superior Court judge in Newton and Walton counties from 2002 until his death July 1, 2020.

A committee appointed by Emory University President Gregory Fenves and interim Provost Jan Love was tasked with reviewing the names of buildings on the Emory campuses. Although some will need further review, the committee unanimously recommended Fenves honor Johnson.

Dean Douglas Hicks of Oxford College asked to apply that honor to the name of Language Hall.

Fenves noted Johnson “dedicated his life to public service, and his many achievements reflect the Emory mission to ‘create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.’”

Johnson was a graduate of Oxford College and the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Georgia School of Law.

Then-Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Johnson to the bench in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, making him the first Black Superior Court judge in the circuit’s two counties.

Johnson served on the Oxford College Board of Counselors from 1992 until his death.

Language Hall is one of the oldest buildings on the historic Oxford campus. It was built in 1874 and received an extensive restoration, reopening in 2013.

The dedication of Johnson Hall will take place on the Oxford campus in October.

As a result of the work of the Task Force on Untold Stories and Disenfranchised Populations and the University Committee on Naming Honors, Emory will create twin memorials on its Atlanta and Oxford campuses to honor the enslaved people who helped build the university.

Newton Judicial Center to be dedicated for Horace Johnson Alcovy Judicial Circuit will close the Newton County Judicial Center for a couple hours Friday to formally rename it for the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.

The university will explore the adoption of an official statement recognizing its location on the homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Also, the name of Longstreet-Means residence hall will be changed to Eagle Hall. The change is in part due to the strong defense of slavery by Augustus Baldwin Longstreet, who served as the second president of Emory from 1839-48.

Emory was based at the Newton County campus then.