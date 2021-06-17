Grace Keaton Allen, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe with the Rev. Mike Beechy and Pastor Rob Coons officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point, North Carolina.
She was born in Asheville, North Carolina, to Lovada Miller Young and Carroll Ray Young of High Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, the late Donald “Fred” Keaton; two sisters, the late Margaret Smith and the late Lorraine Bundy, both of Monroe; and a brother, the late James Young of Gainesville, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Morris Lee Allen; daughters and sons-in-law, Brigette Keaton Harvey, of Cool Ridge, West Virginia, Sheila Keaton Luffman and Eddie of Denton, North Carolina, Suzanne Keaton Shaw and Brian of Tyro, North Carolina, Wawanna Allen McCulloch and Terry Gaultney of New Hope, Tonya Allen Beachy and Michael of Monroe, and Gretchen Allen Armstrong and Gary of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law; Donald Keaton and Crystal of High Point and Philip Allen and Sherry of Monroe.
Mrs. Allen had 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
