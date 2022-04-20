Walton County Democratic Party Chairman Norman Garrett is the subject of an internal investigation by the Democratic Party of Georgia’s County Affairs Committee, confirmed Sarah Todd, DPG Vice Chair of Congressional District Chairs and County Party Liaison.
Garrett is a Monroe City Councilman representing District 5. He also serves as the 10th Congressional District Liaison of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
“The County Affairs Committee of the DPG is scheduled to meet regarding complaints that were brought against Mr. Garrett earlier this year,” Todd said. “Until the full committee meets and renders a decision, we can’t comment on internal investigations.”
Todd said the county’s democratic party is still a chartered member group of the state party.
Aside from the DPG’s internal investigation, Garrett had a run-in with municipal law enforcement earlier this month following a traffic stop. Garrett was arrested by Monroe police on misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer, no brake lights or working turn signals and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
Garrett previously declined to comment on the misdemeanor charges against him. However, Garrett did allege before the conclusion of a Monroe City Council meeting on April 12, that he was being “targeted” by police. Garrett made the accusation after District 3 Councilman Charles “Chaz” Boyce commented that citizens in his district told him they often do not feel “welcome” in their town. Boyce said he hopes the City Council can work together to address such pressing issues as poverty and lack of affordable housing in Monroe.
The Walton Tribune will follow this story as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.