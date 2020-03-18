MONROE, Ga. — The effort to feed local children during the extended closure of schools will get a big boost next week as the Walton County and Social Circle school systems get involved.
Both districts said late Wednesday afternoon they had received waivers for the child nutrition program to begin to provide breakfast and lunch to children in conjunction with Faith In Serving Humanity.
Starting Monday, the Walton County School District will offer meal service for all students under the age of 18, at Atha Road, Bay Creek and Monroe elementary schools.
Meal distribution will include lunch and breakfast at the same time, with one available per child. Distribution will take place from noon until 2 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted, weekdays until school resumes.
Pickup is in bus lanes, and families are encouraged to practice social distancing by staying in their cars while on campus.
Beginning Tuesday, Social Circle City Schools buses will run their regular routes starting at 8 a.m., going until about 9:30 a.m., to deliver breakfast and lunch to children.
The buses will stop in their regular locations and blow their horns to alert parents and children.
Food may be distributed only to children who are present at the stop.
The district also will offer drive-thru pickup meals from the campus of the middle and high school from 8-9 a.m. daily.
In both the city and county programs, children do not have to be enrolled in the system to pick up meals but must be present in order to receive one.
FISH ramped up its FISH4Kids food program Monday, the first full day of a break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Brian Kemp has since ordered all schools in the state closed at least through the end of March.
For questions about the Social Circle program, contact school nutrition director Melinda Marshall at melinda.marshall@socialcircleschools.org.