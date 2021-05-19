MONROE, Ga. — Quick work by Monroe Fire Department employees prevented a possible disaster Wednesday morning.
A pickup truck caught fire at the pumps at the Valero at 203 E. Spring St. downtown.
Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the department was dispatched at 7:34 a.m. to the call of a vehicle fire.
“The fire was extinguished quickly without damage to any of the fuel station pumps or canopy,” he said.
No one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.