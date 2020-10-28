I’ve never played quarterback, but I think I have an idea of what it feels like to get blindsided by a hulking defensive end.
It happened last Friday as I was driving to Athens, of all places, to cover a high school football game. Since my wife wasn’t with me, I got to turn on the country radio station — she’s not a fan — and crank it up.
After what seemed like an hour-and-a-half of commercials, the DJ — at least that’s what I still call them — mentioned something about Ray Fulcher’s latest hit and then said “Love ya son, go Dawgs.”
I thought nothing of it, figuring he just was sending out a message to his young boy. But then the song started.
Ten seconds in, I was looking for a place to pull over. By the time the song began its slow fade, I was a basket case.
Among the many things I have in common with my Dad — a love for Jesus, the church, and family — mixed in there somewhere is the Georgia Bulldogs. Some of my best memories are of the two of us hovering over a radio as Larry Munson painted his legendary pictures. After all, few games were actually televised back in the day.
From our little den on New York Avenue in Savannah, we watched Buck Belue connect with Lindsey Scott, we hunkered down and visualized the sugar falling out of the sky, and we celebrated a national championship on New Year’s Day of 1981. Two years later, we ventured between the hedges together for the first and only time and watched Bo Jackson-led Auburn trample our beloved Dawgs.
Naturally, when I had a son of my own, the tradition was passed down.
He was an infant the first time we took him to Sanford Stadium. In 1995, we huddled together in the freezing cold in the upper deck and watched the Tigers beat Georgia again. But after the stadium cleared, we sneaked back in and ripped up one of the hedges, which was perfectly fine since they were being removed for Olympic soccer anyway.
But our favorite games together were not sitting in the bleachers but in a corner table of Brogen’s on St. Simons Island. On game days, crammed together in a sea of red and black, we munched on appetizers, drank our weight in Coke, and hugged and high-fived perfect strangers every time the Bulldogs scored.
Sweet memories.
He’s an attorney up in Richmond, Virginia, now with a wife, two beautiful daughters, a mortgage, car payments, and all the responsibilities that go with adulting. Nowadays, on fall Saturdays, we watch the games 500 miles apart and share our joys and frustrations over cellphones. It’s not the same, but life moves on.
No doubt, there are many of you dads who can relate to my story. If so, listen to Ray Fulcher’s latest hit, but heed my warning. Watch your back because, if you’re like me, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound mass of memories and emotions will come barreling up behind you, and next thing you know you’ll find yourself face down gasping for air.
Meanwhile, don’t forgot, kickoff’s at noon Saturday. Call me.
Love ya son, go Dawgs.
