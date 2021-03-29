Top Producer

Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell, left, congratulates Loganville agent Doug Blevins, the Top Agency Producer Award winner for Alfa in Georgia in 2020. The award was presented Feb. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala.

 Special to The Tribune

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alfa Insurance agent Doug Blevins of Loganville was honored recently with the 2020 Top Agency Producer Award for Georgia during the company’s annual awards ceremony.

He also received the Distinguished Service Award – Gold Level, and his service center was recognized as Georgia’s Service Center of the Year.

The ceremony, held Feb. 25 at the Renaissance in Montgomery, recognized Alfa’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.

Blevins has served as an Alfa agent since May 2017. He represents the company’s full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.

The Doug Blevins Agency is located at 7718 Hampton Place, Loganville.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.