MONROE, Ga. — Whataburger confirmed it’s coming to the Atlanta area over the next two years, but the first list of restaurant sites doesn’t include Walton County.
That’s despite a report last year the company was eyeing Loganville for one of its iconic orange-and-white burger joints.
Texas-based Whataburger will break ground next week at its first Atlanta-area location, at 705 Town Park Lane NW in Kennesaw. That store, plus one on state Route 92 in Woodstock, are expected to open in 2022.
Six more are expected to open in 2023, including some that will get Whataburger much closer to the area. One will be between Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia in Buford, and two more are coming to Athens — one on Atlanta Highway and the other on Lexington Road.
“The Atlanta area is a great location for Whataburger, and we couldn’t be more pleased to make our entry into the community with our Kennesaw restaurant expected to open this fall,” the company’s market leader, Jon Barideaux, said in a news release.
“We’ve had the good fortune of meeting quite a few of our new neighbors already, and we’ve already felt every bit of their hospitality.”
Tomorrow’s News Today, a blog covering Atlanta business, said last year Whataburger was considering Loganville as it expands into the market.
Whataburger currently has just one restaurant in Georgia, in Thomasville.
