LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Local insurance agent Doug Blevins recently achieved membership in the MDRT organization, open to the world’s top financial professionals.
Founded in 1927 as the Million Dollar Round Table, the Premier Association of Financial Professionals, MDRT is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories.
Membership is a coveted career milestone that offers the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members.
This is the first year for Blevins to achieve MDRT membership.
Membership is a highly recognized mark of excellence, limited to only the most successful people in the financial services profession.
Members are provided career-shaping resources to better communicate and serve clients, as well as opportunities to broaden professional development. The exchange of ideas at MDRT meetings helps members gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs.
Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial adviser, but also to cutting-edge strategies.
“For more than nine decades, MDRT has delivered access to innovative ideas to motivate members and help them refine their skills,” MDRT President Ross Vanderwolf said.
“MDRT is committed to helping our members achieve inspired growth and personal success.”
The group’s culture motivates the best in the business to share innovative ideas, concepts and techniques with each other. The exclusive tools and resources members obtain through membership help them to guide their clients better toward beneficial solutions, and to provide their clients the greatest service.
Doug Blevins Agency is part of Alfa Insurance, located at 7718 Hampton Place, Loganville.
