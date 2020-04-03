Walmart will begin to limit customer access to its stores Saturday.
In a letter Friday, Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., said the company would take the next step of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
That includes measures to encourage customers to bring as few people as possible to stores, and to make aisles one-way to encourage shoppers to keep their distance.
As of Saturday morning, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to five per 1,000 square feet. That’s roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.
The store at 2050 W. Spring St., Monroe, is 183,611 square feet. The store at 4221 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, is 200,742 square feet.
Smith said customers will be directed to a line outside a single-entry door — usually at the grocery entrance — and direct customers to entrance. If the store is at its new capacity, a customer will be admitted only as another leaves.
“We’ll continue to put signage inside our stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing — especially in lines,” Smith said.
“And once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.”
Although Georgia is under a shelter-in-place order until April 13, “essential” businesses like grocers — including Walmart — remain open.