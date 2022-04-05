MONROE, Ga. — Nucor Corp. purchased Monroe-based Elite Storage Solutions in a $75 million deal.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor announced the purchase of Elite Storage on Tuesday. Elite Storage has 180 full-time employees in Monroe and in Chandler, Arizona, making steel racking.
“We are excited to grow our steel racking capabilities with this acquisition of Elite Storage Solutions,” said Giff Daughtridge, the president of sheet and tubular products for Nucor.
“Establishing a manufacturing presence in the Southeast complements our existing steel racking business and allows us to serve our racking customers nationwide more efficiently.”
The corporate headquarters of Elite Storage Solutions is on West Spring Street in Monroe.
“Elite was founded and operated by the South family since the early 1980s and in partnership with the Stein family, owners of Triple-S Steel, since 2017,” Daughtridge said. “This acquisition provides a growth platform for the Elite team as well as for Nucor.”
Nucor makes steel and related products at facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and is the largest recycler in North America.
