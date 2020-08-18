MONROE, Ga. — Savage Tees and Signs, an e-commerce business based in Walton County specializing in design and printing of T-shirts, business cards, banners, promotional materials and custom gift items, opened a storefront recently at 133 N. Midland Ave., Monroe.
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce celebrated their ribbon-cutting.
The store’s telephone number is 770-206-8776.
