LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Minnesota company has purchased Republic Fire Protection of Loganville.
SFP Holding Inc. (Summit Cos.) of Mendota Heights, Minnesota, announced Wednesday the company’s Summit Fire & Security subsidiary had acquired Republic in its largest strategic add-on to date.
Lincoln Road Global Management and Peninsula Capital Partners, which owned Republic for the past three years, declined to disclose the terms of what it termed a private transaction.
Republic makes fire sprinkler, suppression and fire alarm systems for customers across the Southeast. It also has offices in Fort Myers and Jacksonville, Florida.
Summit also purchased Fire Ranger Marine and Fire Ranger Extinguisher Service of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“Summit has been looking for a hub to enter the attractive Southeast market, and we believe Republic and Fire Ranger present that opportunity, with a rare combination of regional scale and attractive business mix,” Summit Cos. CEO Jeff Evrard said.
“We are thrilled to have completed the acquisitions of Republic and Fire Ranger, and look forward to building out the full suite of services in each office.”
William Swayne, the managing director of CI Capital Partners, said Republic has a bright future.
“There is a clear opportunity for continued organic growth at the existing branches of Republic, which we expect will benefit from Summit’s strong executive leadership, best-in-class systems and back-office support,” he said.
Swayne said he sees an opportunity for the company with future acquisitions too.
Earnings of Republic nearly tripled under the leadership of Lincoln Road and Peninsula Capital, the companies said.
“We would like to thank Peninsula Capital and Lincoln Road for being outstanding partners and providing us with the resources and operational guidance to support Republic Fire’s exceptional growth,” CEO Michael McLeod said.
