MONROE, Ga. — Marty Wynn has been named chief financial officer at Piedmont Walton Hospital, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the health care industry to Walton County.
“We are pleased to welcome Marty to Piedmont Walton. He is an excellent addition to this hospital’s leadership team,” CEO Larry Ebert said. “His extensive knowledge in finance and his experience in the industry will serve our team very well.”
As CFO, Wynn will work alongside the Piedmont Walton leadership team to manage the hospital’s financial performance, perform detailed analysis on hospital service lines and manage the budgeting process, among other duties.
He continues to serve as CFO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, a position he’s held for more than three years.
Prior to coming to Conyers, Wynn served in various financial positions in the industry, including more than 10 years as a practice administrator in Griffin. He also spent several years as the director of patient financial services for another hospital.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity to join such a dedicated and talented team that’s backed by the support of a strong community like Walton County,” Wynn said.