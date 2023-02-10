Abundance LLC, based in Monroe, Georgia, has been named to the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2023 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni.
This year, businesses represented 10 U.S. states and two countries, with 86 of the businesses located in the state of Georgia. In total, 129 alumni representing over two dozen industries, including health care, financial services, agriculture, and real estate are being recognized as a part of the 2023 Bulldog 100.
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2023 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2019-21. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration Feb. 18, to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to ultimately reveal the No. 1 fastest-growing business.
“We are proud to recognize our incredible base of alumni who are leaders and innovators in their respective industries,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. “These individuals embody the best of what UGA stands for and represent the value of a degree from our university. They set forth an example of leadership for UGA students and alumni, and we are excited to celebrate these business leaders and the work they are doing to build better communities.”
To view the alphabetical list of businesses and to learn more about the Bulldog 100, see alumni.uga.edu/b100.
