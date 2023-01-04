Dr. Christian Ike, center, was recently inducted into membership of the Rotary Club of Social Circle. Dr. Ike was sponsored by club member Rebecca Dally, and is the owner/pharmacist at Social Circle Pharmacy and Medical Supply. Shown here are Dally, Ike and Club President Tim Hutcheson. Special to The Walton Tribune
Most Popular
Articles
- Monroe Area's Byrd honored as Support Person of Year
- Years of work pay dividends for Walnut Grove coach
- Walton Teacher of Year: 'I Love What I Do...'
- Leslie paves way for All-County football team
- Hice looks to life outside elected office
- No vote taken on package store referendum
- Softball Player of the Year: Kendrick goes from good to great
- Heavy rain causes road flooding
- Tillman Randall Whitehead
- Mary Evelyn Peters
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest News
- Heavy rain causes road flooding
- Social Circle Rotary Club inducts new member
- JOHNSON: Hoping new year can match thrills of 2022
- Walton Teacher of Year: 'I Love What I Do...'
- Monroe Area's Byrd honored as Support Person of Year
- Years of work pay dividends for Walnut Grove coach
- Leslie paves way for All-County football team
- As usual, politics play big role in Walton during past year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.