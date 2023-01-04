Social Circle Rotary Club

Dr. Christian Ike, center, was recently inducted into membership of the Rotary Club of Social Circle. Dr. Ike was sponsored by club member Rebecca Dally, and is the owner/pharmacist at Social Circle Pharmacy and Medical Supply. Shown here are Dally, Ike and Club President Tim Hutcheson. Special to The Walton Tribune

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.